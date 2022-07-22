Erwin Greenwaldt

Erwin Earnest Martin Greenwaldt, 100, of Rochester, MN died July 21, 2022 in his home, surrounded by his family.

Erwin “Erv” was born on December 13, 1921, in Pequot Lakes, MN. His family moved to Rochester, MN, when he was an infant and he lived his entire life there.

As a young boy, Erwin sold newspapers alongside his older brothers on the streets of Rochester. As an adult, he acquired a job selling newspapers at St. Marys Hospital. This business grew into selling more than newspapers. He became known as the “Cart Guy” walking the halls of the hospital, his cart loaded with needed items for patients and staff. He supported his family this way for 27 years. After this, he worked for Bridgemans/Bernards Vending at Methodist Hospital until retirement.

Erwin proudly served in the Army in WWII from 1942-45 and remembered the excitement of the day the war ended. After the war, he met his beautiful bride, Marna A. McCaleb and they were married April 19, 1947, at Marion Church of Christ.

Erwin loved to talk to people and hear their stories. He had a generous heart and loved serving others. He enjoyed walking, watching sports, feeding the wildlife outside his home, coin collecting and always said “you have to keep moving” and that’s what he did daily. He was a very patriotic man and often handed out flags to others.

He was a charter member of Hope Summit Christian Church in Rochester. His strong Christian faith gave him endless opportunities to serve God and God’s people. This brought him the most joy.

Erwin is survived by his children, Steve (Paulita) Greenwaldt of Fayette, IA, Nancy (Mike) Mallan of Rochester, MN, Jerry (Char) Greenwaldt of Rochester, MN , Terry (Pam) Greenwaldt of Rochester, MN, Sharon (Mike) Howells of Lakeville, MN, Ann (Glenn) Winch of New Ulm, MN, and Scott Greenwaldt of Rochester, MN, and special family friend Molly Sheridan; 17 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, 6 sisters, and 4 brothers.

The Celebration of Life will he held 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Hope Summit Church, 1315 6th Ave SE, Rochester, MN 55904. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Marion Cemetery.

Memorials are preferred to Hope Summit Christian Church or Seasons Hospice.

The family would like to thank Seasons Hospice for the wonderful care they gave Erwin and for all the support to the family.

