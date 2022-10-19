Erwin Koschmeder, 92, of Readlyn, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at the Tripoli Nursing and Rehab in Tripoli.

Erwin was born on August 13, 1930, in Bremer County, Iowa, the son of Leslie and Adele (Moeller) Koschmeder. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Readlyn. He attended country school at Fremont #8 and graduated from Readlyn High School in 1948. He entered the United States Marines in 1952 and was honorably discharged in 1954.

Erwin was united in marriage to Carol Beisner on May 23, 1954, at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church. Erwin was a longtime dairy farmer, and he also had a part time painting business.

Erwin is survived by his children, Mary Jo (Jim) Rathe, Mikel (Cyndi DeLuca) Koschmeder, Mira (Jeff) Dolter, Max (Marlene Asche) Koschmeder, Melanie (James Miller) Koschmeder; eight grandchildren, Beth (Dan) Wienhold, Paul (Janice Yoshizawa) Rathe, Hung (Sonny Ta) Duyen Pham, Chase Koschmeder, Jared (Jennifer) Dolter, Matthew (Elizabeth) Dolter, Morgan (Alex) Bitton, and Audrey Miller; eleven great-grandchildren, Ellie and Simon Wienhold; Brian and Brandon Ta; Natalie Salter, Lorelei, and Frank Dolter; Maddox, Emmet, Owen Dolter and Elizabeth Bitton; and a brother-in-law, Floyd (Betty) Beisner

He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Mark in 1971, his wife, Carol in 1992; two sisters, Alice (Stanley) Buhr and Alene (Alfred) Schweer; and his brother-in-law, Jim (Ruth) Beisner.

A memorial visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, Readlyn and also for one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the church. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, Readlyn with Rev. Dr. Jean Rabary officiating. Private burial will be held in St. Matthew’s Lutheran Cemetery, Readlyn with military rites by the Acker-Matthias American Legion Post #653 of Denver. In lieu of flowers or memorials the family requests that you do an act of kindness such as visiting a nursing home. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Readlyn is assisting the family. 319-279-3551