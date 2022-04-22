Esther Jack

Esther Bertha Jack, 96, of Plainview and formerly of Rochester, passed away on Friday, April 15, 2022, at Green Prairie Rehabilitation Center in Plainview. She was born August 7, 1925, in Adams Friendship, Wisconsin to Earl and Jennie (Reichhoff) Schoff. Esther attended grade school in Adams Friendship and high school in Wisconsin Dells. After graduating, she attended the Harper Method Training Center in Madison and completed her cosmetology training in July of 1944.

Moving to Rochester that same year, she started her career at the Zumbro Beauty Shop in the Zumbro Hotel. Esther met her love, Norman, after he returned from the service in 1945, and they eloped in January of 1946. They made their home in Rochester where Esther spent over 50 years as a beautician in downtown before retiring. She was a former member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary and enjoyed league bowling for many years. Her grandchildren especially remember the extended family Sunday meals with chocolate malts and a dollar for being good.

Esther is survived by her children, Richard of Pine Island, Michael (Nita) of Rochester, Lynnette Manning (Paul) of Nixa, Missouri, and Steven (Angie) of LaCrosse; 11 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Elenore Zink of Janesville, WI. Esther was preceded in death by her parents, 6 siblings, her husband in 1994, and a daughter-in-law, Sally in 2004.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 30, at Schleicher Funeral Homes, Plainview Chapel with the Reverend Paul Moore officiating. Friends and family may visit from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. A private burial will be held at Oakwood Cemetery in Rochester at a later date.

Memorials are preferred to the charity of your choice.

