Esther M. Zeller

Esther Maxine Zeller, age 91, a lifelong rural West Concord resident, died on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Prairie Meadow Senior Living in Kasson. A visitation will be held from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Wednesday, January 12th at Michaelson Funeral Home in West Concord. A funeral will be held at a later date.

Esther Kraling the daughter of Otto and Edna (King) Kraling was born on February 16, 1930 in Dodge County and lived in Berne area most of her life. On January 24, 1948, she was united in marriage to Wesley Zeller in Dodge County. She had many different careers including farm wife and LPN. She was a member of the Zwingli United Church of Christ.

She is survived by her sons Stewart Zeller of West Concord, Raymond (and Shirley) Zeller of West Concord and Darrell (and Julie) Zeller of Sheboygan, WI; 12 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; 2 sisters and one brother. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Wesley in 2002, five sisters and seven brothers.

Memorials are suggested to Zwingli United Church of Christ or Berne Cemetery.