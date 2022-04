Feb. 16, 1930 - Jan. 6, 2022

KASSON, Minn. - Esther Zeller, 91, West Concord, Minn., died Thursday, Jan. 6, in Prairie Meadow Senior Living.

A funeral will be 10 a.m. Saturday, May 7, at Zwinglie United Church of Christ in West Concord.

Arrangements by Michaelson Funeral Home.