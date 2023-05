Sept. 15, 2005 - May 19, 2023

BYRON, Minn. - Ethan More, 17, Byron, Minn., died Friday, May 19, in his home.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home in Rochester, Minn. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Friday, May 26, at Christ Lutheran Church in Byron. Burial will be in Byron Cemetery.

Arrangements by Ranfranz & Vine Funeral Homes.