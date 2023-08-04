Our dear mother Ethel Bell Lee Ponder sadly her spirit has transitioned, she passed into the arms of the Lord peacefully at her grandson’s home in Rochester Minnesota on July 12, 2023, at 9:10 am, at the age of 91.

She was born in Clayton, Alabama, Barbour County, the daughter of William Lee and Mary Cossey Lee. Worked for Star Expansion was a Red Cross volunteer, worked at the Newburgh Enlarged School Disitrict for 30 years from 1/29/1979 until retiring on 6/30/2009; as a Food Service Worker, Teachers Aid, and a Matron. As well as worked for the Newburgh Board of Election. Served on several anniversary committees, member of Ebenezer Baptist Church for 70 years and served as a Pastor’s Aid, Usher, Deaconess, and was given the title of Mother of the Church of Ebenezer Baptist Church.

She was created and anointed by God, wonderful, loving, humble, peacemaker, virtuous and nurturing strong Queen. A wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, great aunt, and a cousin. She cared deeply for her family and friends. Always presented and instilled upon us excellence, dignity, and love by her example and her faith in the Lord. She was the last matriarch of the Lee family, the glue, that binds Lee and Ponder family together, always. A beautiful woman who gave and received love and compassion, with no regards or consideration for earthly rewards but to receive her reward from heaven. She kept her family close and no matter what, always staying connected.

Ethel Ponder was predeceased in death by her husband George E. Ponder I. Siblings: Lessie Franklin, Aaron Lee, Telester James, Willie Mae Walker, Irvine Lee, Irene Clark, Dan Lee, Ida Mae Smith, and her daughter Sharon Oates and grandson Gage Ponder.

Those who will cherish memories of her and the legacy she leaves behind are her children: daughter Patricia McClain (James McClain) of Newburgh, NY, son’s George Ponder II (Sharon Ponder) of San Diego, CA, and Kevin Ponder of Newburgh, NY, and daughter Mary McKnight (Terrance McKnight) of Rochester, MN. Six Grandchildren: Janelle Ponder of Newburgh, NY, and Devin Ponder, Blaise Ponder, and Jadyn Ponder all of Poway, CA, and Alexandra McKnight and Aaron McKnight both of Rochester, MN. Great grandchildren: Janese Free, Jewel Ponder, Jeorgia Ponder, Azzure Johnson all of Newburgh, NY, Rivika Ponder of Poway, CA, and Preston McKnight and Tristan McKnight both of Rochester, MN.

In celebration of her and including and not limited to incorporating honoring passed Lee family members. The colors for mom will be Green and White or any color representative of previously passed Lee family members.

Mrs. Ponder will have a visitation 10-11:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 76 First Street, Newburgh, NY. Funeral service 11:00 a.m. at the church. Interment at Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Goshen NY 111 Craigville Road, Goshen, NY 10925.