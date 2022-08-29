Eugene E. Zmolek, 79, of Rochester, passed away peacefully at home, with his loving family at his side, on Friday, August 26th, 2022.

Eugene was born July 13th, 1943, in Toledo, IA to Edward and Helen (Yuska) Zmolek. He was a 1961 graduate of Traer High School, in Traer, IA. Following graduation he went on to serve our country in the Army. He was a proud member of the American Legion in Clutier Iowa. On February 5, 1966, Eugene married Ellen Wilson at St. Pius Catholic Church in Rochester Minnesota. He began his career in Rochester working for Northwestern Bell as a foreman/line supervisor and remained with the company until his retirement.

As a former athlete, he volunteered countless hours to Rochester youth sports as a coach to his sons’ and daughter’s teams. His passion continued as their #1 fan during their high school careers and beyond. His love of the local youth sports scene continued as he enjoyed watching his grandkids take the same interest in sports that he did. He spent many hours cheering them on, whether it be on the rink, field, court, or horse arena. He cherished going to their competitions week in and week out, season after season. He was a member of St. Pius Catholic Church, volunteering his time when needed. He was a humble, caring, and generous man that was always eager to help.

Eugene is survived by his children; Brian (Julie) Zmolek of Rochester, Doug (Jenny) Zmolek of Rochester and Becky (Mark Connelly) Zmolek of Rochester and five grandchildren, Abigail, Riese, William, Bennett and Ella. Eugene was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Ellen, his parents Edward and Helen Zmolek, and his brother Vernon.

The Zmolek family would like to thank Dr. Grace Lin for her exceptional care over the past 16 years and Mayo Hospice, especially Angie, for their guidance, care, and support. Truly remarkable individuals that left a lasting impact on our father and us. Thank You!

A private memorial service celebrating Eugene’s life will be held in the coming weeks.