Eugene F. “Gene” Foster

Age 94, of Red Wing, MN, passed away January 31, 2022. Survived by his loving wife, Margaret; daughters Mary and Susan; grandchildren Jacob (Michelle) Townsend and Sarah Townsend; great-grandchildren Jordan and Mackenzi. Born and raised in Monticello, IL, served in the Navy during WWII and graduated from Cornell University. Personnel Manager at the Curtis Hotel in Minneapolis for over 20 years, General Manager of The St. James Hotel 1980 - 1999. Directed several church choirs. Private, graveside service in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to First United Methodist Church of Red Wing, First Presbyterian Church of Red Wing, Goodhue County Historical Museum in Red Wing, or the Piatt County Museum in Monticello, IL.