Eugene “Gene” K. Schueller, age 90, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Friday, May 28, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota.

Eugene Kenneth Schueller was born September 19, 1931 in Dent, MN to Herman and Frieda (Hoffmann) Schueller. At the age of 4 months, the family moved north to rural Kelliher, MN. He was baptized on October 16, 1931 and confirmed on August 20, 1945. His father passed away when he was 4 years old. He went to Shotley Country School through the 8th grade and graduated from Kelliher High School in 1949. Gene enlisted in the United States Air Force on October 20, 1950. He was stationed at Lackland AFB Texas, Wichita Falls AFB Texas and Travis AFB Fairfield, California. In November 1951, he made corporal, 1952 Airman 1/class and was honorably discharged on October 20, 1954 with the rank of Staff Sergeant. Following the service he attended meat cutting school in Toledo, Ohio then moved to Rochester, MN and worked as a meatcutter at Roth’s Foodtown. He later worked for Rochester Park and Recreation until his retirement in October 1994 at the age of 66.

Gene met and married Evelyn “Evie” Tabor at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church on May 19, 1957. They were blessed with five children and sixty-five years of marriage. Gene loved gardening and raised huge raspberry beds, tomatoes, pumpkins and sold many! He did quit the raspberries in 2017. He really enjoyed playing poker with his friends and visiting (lots of visiting). He loved his children and grandkids.

He is survived by his wife, Evelyn Schueller of Rochester, MN; five children, Laurie (David) Barnes, Peggy Brockman (Clark Montgomery), Valerie (Brad) McKean, Gary (Lori) Schueller, Jim and (Megan) Schueller; 10 grandchildren, Chris, Tricia, Dan, John, Esten, Reide, Brittany, Alyssa, Taylor and Cameron; 17 great grandchildren; two great great granddaughters; sister, Roxanne Kvitek and brother, Bill (Emily) Schueller.

He was preceded in death by his parents and step father, Ole Roe.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 1212 12th Ave NW, Rochester, MN. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Pleasant Prairie Cemetery, Rochester, MN with full military honors.

