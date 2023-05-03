Eugene “Stu” Eickelberg

Eugene Stuart (Stu) Eickelberg Jr. - Lake City, MN

Stu Eickelberg, 79, of Lake City, MN, passed into the Lord’s arms on Friday, April 28, 2023. He was at home, surrounded by his beloved wife of 55 years and his four daughters.

Stu was born October 11, 1943 in Berwyn, IL to Eugene Stuart and Gracia (Tibbals) Eickelberg. He grew up in West Bend, WI, spending summers at the lake cottage with his family. He developed a life-long love for the Packers and Door County cherries. He graduated from Luther College in 1965 with a degree in Biology and Chemistry. After graduating he started his first job at Mayo Clinic, where he met the love of his life, Diana. On December 9, 1967, he married Diana L. Claude at Christ United Methodist Church in Rochester, MN. They lived on a farm in rural Rochester until 2002, where they raised their family and a host of animals. Stu retired from the Mayo Clinic in October 2009, after 44 years. His last position, administrator for Mayo medical transport, was his dream job, allowing him to work closely with helicopter, airplane and ambulance services.

Stu and Diana spent many weekends and weeks enjoying the beauty and peacefulness of lake life at their cabin in Minong, WI. Travel and experiences were important to Stu. He traveled internationally for work to Saudi Arabia and Malaysia. Stu and Diana traveled extensively, especially enjoying the thousands of miles driven around the U.S., a European cruise, a family cruise to Alaska celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary and an unstructured trip through France.

Stu loved so many things and always had a project or idea in the works. Some of his many interests included serving his church and community, golfing, reading, cars, airplanes, problem-solving, the newest technology, writing poetry, telling jokes, and visiting friends and family around the country. His main love was his wife Diana and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Diana, four daughters, Kristin (Chris) Fleming of Palmyra, WI, Gina (Todd) Nelson of Rogers, MN, Jennifer (Greg) Sell of Rosemount, MN and Kimberly (Ed) Dunn of Roseville, MN; ten grandchildren: Stuart, Sydney, Jacob, Katy, Xavier, Natalie, Amelia, Camille, Joe, and Caroline; his sister Anne Kimmerling of McCall, ID and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by both parents and his brother Tom.

Visitation will be Thursday, May 11, 2023 from 4-7 p.m. at Macken Funeral Home and on Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m. at Christ United Methodist Church in Rochester, with the memorial service starting at 11:00 a.m.

Memorials are preferred to the Christ United Methodist Church Foundation, American Cancer Society or American Heart Association.

