Eugene W. “Louie” Schultz, age 89, of Lewiston, MN, passed away peacefully, and went to his eternal home in heaven on Monday, October 17, 2022.

He was born on March 21, 1933, in Utica Township, Winona, County, to John and Florence (Prudoehl) Schultz, and was a graduate of the Lewiston High School. Louie honorably served his country with the United States Army at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri, and was a member of the American Legion Jackson-O’Meara Post 90 of Lewiston.

Louie was united in marriage with Marlene V. Beilke on May 5, 1956, at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Lewiston, and they were blessed to celebrate 66 years of marriage this year.

He was employed as a mechanic for 10 years with Lewiston Auto and he farmed for 30 years in rural Lewiston. After farming, Louie continued to work at the US Post Office in Winona as a bulk mail sorter and clerk for 14 years, and his favorite job was working for 11 years as a courier for Merchants Bank in Winona.

He was a member of St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Lewiston, where he served for several years on the church council. He started the Pork Masters BBQ catering business, which he did for 41 years, and he was a member of the Winona County and the Minnesota State Pork Producers. He was also a member of the Winona County Fair Board for 24 years and was inducted into the Winona County Fair Hall of Fame.

He will be remembered for his love of playing cards with his family and being a referee for youth basketball for 20 years. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, who will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him.

His favorite Bible verse was Proverbs 22:6 – “Train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old, he will not depart from it.”

Louie is lovingly survived by his wife, Marlene (Beilke) Schultz, Lewiston, MN; daughter: Gayle (Bryan) Benson, Lewiston, MN; sons: Gary (Dawn) Schultz, Lewiston, MN, and Daryl (Corrie) Schultz, Rochester, MN; daughter-in-law: Betty Agin, Lewiston, (wife of son, the late Ron Schultz); 11 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; siblings: Daniel (Lorraine) Schultz; Richard Schultz, Judy (John) Randall; Dorothy (Dean) Nuszloch; a sister-in-law: Jean (wife of late brother, Roy) Schultz; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: John and Florence (Prudoehl) Schultz; parents-in-law: Gerhardt and Freida (Rupprecht) Beilke; son: Ronald Schultz; and siblings: Roy Schultz, John Schultz, and Betty Barber.

Visitation will be held at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Lewiston, MN, on Sunday, October 23, 2022, from 2 PM until 5 PM, and again at the church on Monday, October 24, 2022, from 10 AM until the funeral service at 11 AM. The Reverend Michael Lindemann will officiate. Louie will be laid to rest in the church cemetery, where the American Legion Jackson-O’Meara Post 90 of Lewiston will provide military honors.

Pallbearers will be Louie’s grandsons: Blake Benson, Derek Benson, Aaron Benson, Jordan Schultz, Caleb Schultz, and Micah Schultz.

Memorials may be directed to St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church or School in Lewiston, or to a charity of choice.

