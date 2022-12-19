Eve Phillips (Gardner)

Eve Phillips, born Eva Gardner in May of 1959, was the daughter of Donald & Evelyn Gardner and the youngest sister to Ronnie, Dallas & LuAnn. She departed this earthly life peacefully with her family by her side at Mayo Clinic hospital in LaCrosse, WI. Eve is survived by her two children, Erin Drury of Rochester (fiancé Sid Doxtator, daughter Tia Doxtator) and Chris Drury of Rochester (wife Sara Drury, son Wyatt Anderson) as well as her brother Dallas Gardner and multiple nieces and nephews. After graduating high school in Chatfield, Eve married her high school sweetheart Michael Drury also of Chatfield in 1980. In 1985 they had their first child, Chris, two years later their daughter, Erin was born. Eve & Michael moved their family to Rochester in 1989 where Eve enjoyed a career at Mayo Clinic where she worked in several capacities over the years. One of her favorite positions at Mayo was coordinating meetings, events and parties. Eve later worked at McNeilus Truck as an administrative assistant which she also enjoyed. Eve and Michael separated in 2003. A proud mother, Eve enjoyed raising her two children. Always happy to bring them on errands, shuttle to sports practices and games and go shopping together. Birthday parties were always one of Eve’s specialties, going above and beyond to make them memorable for her children and their friends. In addition to being a great mother, one of her greatest accomplishments was being a grandmother to her granddaughter, Tia Doxtator. Eve loved to socialize and make new friends, with many remembering her as the life of the party. She was a great singer, having lots of practice as a member of her church choir growing up. She was well known for being beautiful and having a big heart. Her great sense of humor (often sarcastic) and her fun-loving spirit was contagious for those fortunate to spend time with her. Eve was a fantastic cook, always experimenting with new recipes and passed down her skills and appreciation for food to her children. A private memorial will be held in Eve’s honor at a later date.