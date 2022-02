March 25, 1931 - Feb. 5, 2022

SPRING VALLEY, Minn. - Evelyn Armstrong, 90, Spring Valley, Minn., died Saturday, Feb. 5, in Spring Valley Senior Living.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a service at 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 11, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Spring Valley.

Arrangements by Hindt Funeral Home.