Evelyn Baker

Evelyn died January 14, 2022 in Bloomington, MN, seven weeks short of her 100th birthday. She was born March 4, 1922 near Rochester, MN to John W. and Rose M. (Lillie) Baker. She grew up on the family farm in rural Minnesota and attended elementary school in Simpson, MN. Evelyn graduated from Rochester High School in 1940. She received her teaching diploma in 1943 from Winona State Teachers College and then a Bachelor of Science in education in 1956. She taught elementary education several years, then received a Masters in Education from the University of Tuson, AZ in 1963. She continued to teach in Richfield, MN until retiring.

Evelyn traveled to many countries, was an avid reader, crossword puzzle solver and enjoyed the many theater and cultural offerings of Minneapolis. She was an active member of Alpha Delta Kappa sorority.

She lived in Bloomington, Phoenix and spent her last years at the Minnesota Masonic Home Assisted Living in Bloomington.

She is survived by her brother, John (Joanne) Baker, and many nieces and nephews. Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Tom (Mary) and Wesley (Bette) and nephew Richard Baker.

She will be remembered for her love of family, love of education and independent spirit.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 4, 2022 in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home. Burial will be in Pleasant Grove Cemetery.

Online Condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com.