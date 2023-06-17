Evelyn Biers, 83, of Dover died Thursday, June 15, 2023 at Samaritan Bethany in Rochester. Evelyn was born May 31, 1940 in New Richland to Mike and Mildred (Kieper) Becker. She was raised on the family farm at New Richland and graduated from Waseca High School in 1958. At different times in her life Evelyn worked as a waitress including at the Green Parrot in downtown Rochester as a young lady. Evelyn and Otis Biers were married on September 16, 1961. They made their home in Rochester before moving to Dover, where they raised their four children. They were later divorced. While in Dover Evelyn worked for Hegseth’s Get N Go, sold Avon, waitressed at the Holiday House, worked at Kwik Trip and later at Camera Art/Herff Jones in Lewiston for many years. She was a member of the Dover Community Church.

Evelyn took pride in being independent, doing things for herself. Her life-long health struggles made that difficult at times, but she persevered! She always had a love for cars, and as a young woman enjoyed cruising in the Green Hornet. Her grandchildren were a delight to her as she enjoyed spending time with them. She also loved to travel, and took several trips across the country. Evie loved her time on the water, boating on Lake Minnetonka with her son and family.

Survivors include three children: Blaine (Misty) of Elgin, Michele “Shelly” (Louis) Wegman of St. Charles, and Bradley (Sara) Biers of Blaine, five grandchildren, Blake, Evan, Alden, Connor, & Brayley, three siblings, Helen Erdner of Wells, Janet Enger of Grand Junction, Colorado, and Louie (Judy) Becker of Hamburg, IA, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son, Byron, a sister Delores McDonough, and brothers-in-law Merle McDonough and Ray Erdner.

Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 24, 2023 at Hoff Funeral Service in St. Charles with Pastor Cyndy Spear of Dover Community Church officiating. Burial will follow services in Evergreen Cemetery at Dover. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home. www.hofffuneral.com