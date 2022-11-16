Evelyn Bollman, 97, of Rochester, MN, passed away Monday, November 14, 2022.

Evelyn was born in Winona, MN on December 1, 1924. She graduated from Winona High School, attended beauty school in Minneapolis, and returned to Winona to work as a beautician. On October 25, 1947, she married Archie Bollman. The couple moved to a farm near Dover where they lived until 1989 when they moved to Rochester.

Evelyn enjoyed gardening, jigsaw puzzles, reading, doing crossword puzzles, watching the Vikings, and spending time with family.

She is survived her son Marvin (Colleen) Bollman of Milwaukee, WI, daughter Susan (Louis) Kost of Rochester, MN, 5 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband and daughter Patricia.

Funeral service will be held in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home on Wednesday Nov 30, 2022 at 11:00 am with visitation one hour before at 10:00 am.

Gifts in memory of Evelyn may be made to Mayo Clinic Hospice and sent to Department of Development, Mayo Clinic, 200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905.

Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfunerahome.com