Evelyn “Evie” Sadona Nicholson, 90 years of age, died peacefully on Feb 20, 2022 at Tina’s Gentle Care Home in Santa Maria, CA. She was born in Washington, D.C., August 29, 1931 and grew up in Schenectady, NY. Evie attended Oberlin College Music Conservatory in Ohio to study piano. It was there that she met her husband, John L. Nicholson, Jr. After their marriage in 1953, John joined the US Navy and began his career with flight training. During their 40 years in the Navy the family moved every couple of years until settling in Lemoore, CA to build their almond ranch. Evie transitioned easily from a Navy wife to rancher and was as comfortable shooting in the air to deter crows from the almonds, sheering sheep and chasing roosters as she was entertaining formal Navy events. There was always grace, elegance and style in everything she approached. Evie also was an award-winning quilter and avid gardener. Evie is survived by her husband of 68 years, Capt. John L. Nicholson (Ret.), their four daughters, Paula Gyura (Joseph), Rochester, MN, Jenny Crawford, Visalia, CA, Jackie Crabb (Charles) San Luis Obispo, CA and Eve Nicholson, Nipomo CA, 9 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Elsie Sadona, her sister Elsie S. Barcher and a niece.

Memorials can be made to Alzheimer’s research at www.alz.org, or Central Coast Home Health and Hospice (https://centralcoasthomehealth.com) or Tina’s Gentle Care Home, in Santa Maria, CA (tinas_tgch_2@msn.com).

Cremation services provided by the Neptune Society. A family celebration of Evelyn’s life will be held on a later date.