Evelyn G. Trom, age 88, of Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, passed away Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at Prairie Manor Care Center, Blooming Prairie. Evelyn was born November 10, 1934, in Algona, Iowa to John and Alice (Harmon) Gross. The family relocated to Hayfield, MN, where Evelyn graduated from high school in 1953. On October 22, 1953, she married Lowell Trom at First Lutheran Church in Blooming Prairie where they remained long-time members. Together, the couple raised six children on the family farm.

Evelyn was the embodiment of Grace, her middle name. An avid gardener, Evelyn planted hundreds of pink petunias that graced and brought life to the farm. Her passions extended to fashion, interior design, and hosting elaborate gatherings for events and holidays, all of which showcased Evelyn’s flair for refined style and impeccable taste for simple elegance. The debilitating effects of Advanced Parkinson’s Disease ravaged Evelyn’s body for over 25 years, eventually compelling her to move from the beloved home and gardens she so thoughtfully nurtured to Prairie Manor Care Center in July 2013. Even in her suffering, Evelyn demonstrated grace and inspired others with her charm, kindness, and patience, never complaining about her extreme limitations.

Evelyn will be remembered for her efforts to restore Westfield Lutheran Church. But for the efforts of Evelyn and relative Dale Underwood, the church would have crumbled into its foundation years ago. Westfield Lutheran Church remains a steadfast reminder of the faith and spirit of perseverance that unites generations of neighboring farm families.

Survivors include children, Randy (Karen) Trom, Shelley (David) Williamson, Bradley Trom, Sonja (Douglas) Eayrs, Peggy Trom, James (Deanne) Trom; eight grandchildren, Amanda Trom, Rachel (Ryan) O’Leary, Michael (Shubhang Dave) Williamson, Andrew (Roberto Molina Ledesma) Williamson, Rebekah (Paul) Cavanagh, Kathleen Eayrs, Justin Trom, and Maggie Trom; great-grandchildren, Evelyn and Noelle; sisters, Ermadell (Theodore) Knutson and Joanne (James) Whitcomb; and brother, Ronald Gross. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brothers Linden and Alvin Gross, and sisters Celia Marini and LaVonne Gross.

The funeral service will be held at First Lutheran Church, 434 - 1st Street SW, Blooming Prairie, MN on Monday, February 20, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Heidi Heimgartner officiating. Visitation will be held Sunday, February 19 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Worlein Funeral Home, 418 Hwy. Ave. South, Blooming Prairie, MN and one hour prior to the service Monday. Interment will be in First Lutheran Cemetery, rural Blooming Prairie.

Special thanks to the staff at Prairie Manor Care Center and son Brad for their years of loving care of Evelyn.

Memorials are preferred to First Lutheran Church, Westfield Lutheran Church or Prairie Manor Care Center.

Worlein Blooming Prairie Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.