Everal “Gil” Gilbertson

Everal “Gil” Gordon Gilbertson, 80, of Rochester, MN, died Monday, September 19, 2022 at St. Marys Hospital.

Gil was born June 3, 1942 in Breckenridge, MN to Gordon and Clara (Knutson) Gilbertson. He grew up in Crookston, MN and attended Central High School. Gil then moved to Superior, WI and became an indentured Barber at the “Cross Barber Shop”.

In 1966 he went to work for “The Barbers” in St Paul, MN and learned men’s hairstyling. When Joe Francis franchised “The Barbers” Gil moved to Rochester, MN and opened a location at the new Apache Mall that was being built. “The Barbers” name was later changed to “City Looks”. Gil grew his business and developed it into the largest salon in Minnesota, employing over 100 team members at one time. He also expanded Joe Francis’ other franchise salons throughout the U.S. and at one time owned 19 hair salons. With the encouragement of Joe Francis, in the early 70’s Gil traveled throughout the U.S. competing in men’s haircutting competitions, eventually winning approximately 23 trophies that included two National Championships.

In 1973 Gil married Rose Ann Lehmann who became his partner in business and in life. Together they had 49 wonderful years.

Gil is survived by his loving wife, Rose Ann of Rochester, MN; son, Mark Gilbertson of Rochester; granddaughter, Molly Gilbertson; sisters, Lois Gilbertson of Clearwater, FL, Beverly (Wayne) Thompson of Pinellas Park, FL, Ione (Thomas) Cox of Rochester, MN, Deloris Mitchell of Sandstone, MN; brothers, Warren (Diane) Gilbertson of Bagley, MN, Dennis Gilbertson of Largo FL and many wonderful nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by parents, Gordon and Clara Gilbertson; brothers, Eugene Gilbertson, Lyle Gilbertson, and David Gilbertson.

Family would like to express great gratitude and thanks to all of the team members of City Looks and Cost Cutters for the wonderful memories. Thank you to the Francis family for their love and mentoring throughout Gil’s life. Lastly, a special thanks to the staff at St. Mary’s Hospital; notably Tim and Jenni.

A private family burial will take place in Oakwood East, Rochester, MN. There will be a Celebration of Life on Friday, October 7th from 3:00-7:00 p.m. to take place at Charlie’s Eatery and Pub in Rochester, MN.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Ironwood Springs Christian Ranch, Eagles Cancer Telethon or the Ronald McDonald House.

