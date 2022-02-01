Everett Carr, 93, Rochester MN, passed away on Thursday, January 27, 2022, peacefully at his home. Everett was born in Moline, Illinois, on November 15, 1928.

He served 2 years in the United States Army and was honorably discharged.

Everett held a 4 year Electrician apprenticeship at the Rock Island, Illinois, arsenal.

Everett worked his entire career for IBM, working briefly in Moline and then moved to Galesburg, Illinois, for 8 years where he worked as a Customer Engineer. In 1962, they moved to Rochester, Minnesota, where Everett worked as a Quality Engineer until his retirement from IBM in 1987.

Everett Carr and Marilyn Olson were married in 1953.

He is survived by Marilyn, his wife of 68 years, and children David (Deana) of Rochester, Karen (Kevin) Fieseler of Eyota, Steve (Diane) of Wykoff, and Todd of Rochester. He is survived by grandchildren Peter Carr, Katie Eickhoff, Nikki Fieseler, Kyle Fieseler, Ari Carr, Lilly Carr, Shay Erpeling and 10 great-grandchildren. Everett was predeceased by his mother, Inez, and father Peter.

Everett and Marilyn have resided in Rochester since 1962. Everett loved clocks of every kind and enjoyed collecting and repairing them. He enjoyed all kinds of woodworking, making items for their home and for their children and grandchildren.

A service will be held at Autumn Ridge Church in the chapel on Saturday, February 26th, 2022, with Pastor Woody Roland officiating. Visitation at 10:00am and service at 11:00am. A luncheon will follow in the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Autumn Ridge Children’s Missions or to the building fund at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Eyota, MN.

The family would like to thank Season’s Hospice for their kindness, compassion, and support while caring for Everett.

Rochester Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences of Everett may be shared at rochestercremationservicesmn.com