Everett Harold Hanson, 92, of Rochester, passed away Friday, December 17, 2021, at St. Marys Hospital.

Everett was born on May 12, 1929 to Gustav and Myrtle (Salzwedel) Hanson in Faribault, MN.

Everett graduated from Kenyon High School. He served his country in the United States Army for four years beginning in 1947 and upon returning home served in the Army Reserve for six years.

Everett married Rose Williams on October 17, 1951 in Rochester. He worked at the Red Owl grocery store in Rochester from 1951 until he joined IBM in 1957. Following a thirty-year career at IBM, he retired in 1987.

Everett enjoyed camping, wintering in Arizona and following sports, especially the Twins and Vikings. He also enjoyed spending time with his family including his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Everett is survived by four sons, Thomas (Kim) of South Kingston, RI, William of Kasson, Paul (Kerri) of Oronoco, and James (Lorelei) of Oronoco; and a daughter, Brenda (Jeffrey) Stone of Bentonville, AR; ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; and one brother, Harold (Ann) Remold of Rochester, MN.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Rose; a daughter, Beverly; parents; and three brothers, Richard, Duane and Paul Remold.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, in Rochester with visitation one hour prior to the service. The service will also be live-streamed at https://youtu.be/dYRN8OV7aAQ

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Pius X Catholic Church.

