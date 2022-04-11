Everett Schoessler

Everett Elroy Schoessler, 87, of Rochester, MN passed away peacefully with family by his bedside at Seasons Hospice on Saturday, April 9, 2022. He was born on March 23, 1935 to Rachel Walters and Alex Schoessler in Billings, Montana. Everett was baptized and confirmed in the First German Congregational Church (now the Pilgrim Congregational Church) and was actively involved in church activities throughout his youth. He met Shirley Ann Frank while substituting for the organist at the First Congregational Church in Laurel, MT and they married in 1957. Everett was called into the ministry and attended the School of Theology in Yankton, SD. Together, Everett and Shirley built a life of service in ministry to several churches over the years (Plevna, MT; Sidney, MT; Torrington, WY; Odessa, WA; Eyota & Millville, MN). During this time, they were blessed with a daughter and three sons, and built wonderful relationships with people in the communities where they served.

After retiring from serving the Eyota & Millville churches, Everett worked for the Dover-Eyota School District as the District Office Secretary. He also continued to share his profound love of music with several area churches as the church pianist/organist. Everett loved to work with his hands, maintaining beautiful gardens, baking delicious cookies, rolls, and other treats, and crafting lovely keepsakes for friends, family, and the community. In recent years, Everett was a very active resident at The Homestead Senior Living Complex where he enjoyed playing the piano for Chapel, completing jigsaw puzzles, and taking part in resident activities.

Everett is survived by his brother Raymond (Lily Ann) Schoessler, sister Marion Habel, brother-in-law Robert Reiter, sister-in-law Marcia Frank, daughter Cathy (Jeff) Neumann, sons Russell and Matthew (Lori) Schoessler, eleven grandchildren Andra Hornbuckle, Caleb and Grace Hammel, Emily (Josh) Hanson, Katy Neumann, Nikki (Devon) Waas, Adam, Olivia, Samantha, Alexandra, and David Schoessler, and great-grandsons Leo and Hudson Waas. He was preceded in death by his wife Shirley and son Mark Schoessler, his parents, a brother, 6 brothers-in-law, 5 sisters-in-law, and two granddaughters.

Funeral services are to be held Saturday, April 16th at 11:00AM CDT at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ (Eyota, MN) and on Facebook Live on the church’s Facebook page. Visitation will be held for one hour immediately preceding the service. Burial will be at St. Paul’s Cemetery.

Should you desire, memorial contributions may be directed to St. Paul’s Church.

Schad & Zabel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.