Everett “Tom” Booth

Tom was born Everett Thomas Booth at home in Belfore, IA, on August 17th, 1943, to Robert and Grace Booth.

Tom passed away very suddenly at home with his loving wife at his side on January 14th, 2023.

Tom lived most of his life in Iowa before enlisting in the Army. Tom served 2 tours in the Vietnam War before being honorably discharged.

Tom met his loving wife Hazel on January 5th, 1969, and they were married on February 14th, 1969.

They had 4 children, Kari, Tom, Theresa & Kristen. They moved to Minnesota in 1978, where he resided until 2012. Tom worked a variety of jobs, most recently in distribution for the Post Bulletin in Rochester, MN, before he retired in December 2010.

He then traveled to Canada, where he assisted in caring for his mother in law for 10yrs.

Tom’s passion was spending time with his wife, kids, grandkids, great-grandkids, and family.

Tom was very proud of his renewed faith in his Lord and Savior. Through the Church, he gained a whole new family.

Tom made friends wherever he went with his own quirky sense of humor and warm heart. He lived life to the fullest and the joys it brought him along the way.

Tom his survived by his loving wife Hazel, his children Kari (Brian) Baxter, Tom (Tara) Booth and children Andrea and Alex, Theresa (Mike) McCormick and sons Brenden and Hunter, Kristen Johnson and Fiancé Tom Livingston and sons Justin (Riley) and Dalton and girlfriend Kaylee, and Great-grandchildren McKinley and Lyle, that lit up his world.

He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Grace, his parents in-law Tom and Ellora, as well as many other beloved family members.

No memorial Service is scheduled at this time.

He will be greatly missed and loved by everyone whose lives he touched!