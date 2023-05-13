Everette Michael Jackson, 37, died on May 5, 2023 at Methodist Hospital in Rochester, MN after an insurmountable battle against multiple myeloma.

Everette (Michael) was born in Detroit, MI on October 28,1985 to Charles and Gwendolyn Jackson. He graduated from Shrine High School in Royal Oak, MI in 2004. He attended Loyola University in Chicago, IL and graduated in 2010 with a BBA in accounting. Everette spent over a decade living, working and loving life in Chicago, IL.

In 2016, Everette moved to Rochester, MN to pursue his ever-loving passion for adventure. It also happened to be where he met the love of his life, Molly, in February of 2018. They quickly made a home and began to plan for their future together. Just one week after his 33rd birthday, Everette received a devastating diagnosis of cancer. Through all of his treatments, he maintained the most positive energy. Everette proposed to Molly on May 1, 2021 in his signature spectacular style by planning a flash mob. Together, they celebrated a beautiful wedding ceremony on November 19, 2022 in Rochester, Minnesota surrounded by loved ones.

Everette experienced more life in 37 years than most people do in an entire lifetime. He had an innate ability to connect with people. His larger-than-life personality, infectious smile and unrelenting curiosity always brightened any room he entered. He was utterly fearless-with the exception of heights. His legacy and impact will continue on in the hearts, actions and memories of the lives he touched.

Everette (Michael) is survived by his wife, Molly (Giehtbrock) Jackson of Rochester, MN, mother, Gwendolyn (Mack) Jackson of Oak Park, MI, father, Charles Jackson of Grand Blanc, MI, sister, Nicole Jackson of Oak Park, MI and hundreds of loved ones all around the world.

A celebration of life and memorial service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, May 26, 2023 in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home in Rochester, MN. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Arrangement for burial services will occur in Detroit, MI via James H. Cole Home for Funerals.

Online condolences and a link to the livestream of the funeral are available at www.mackenfuneralhome.com