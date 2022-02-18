Fayville “Fay” A. Trow

Fayville “Fay” Arthur Trow, age 73, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Hospital-Rochester, Methodist Campus. He was born March 1,1948 in Albert Lea, MN to Richard “Dick” and Elna (Simonson) Trow.

He was a 1966 graduate of Shattuck Military Academy in Faribault, MN and went on to attend college at Mankato State University where he met Sheilah Beader, the love of his life. They married on June 15, 1968 at Calvary Episcopal Church in Rochester, MN.

Fay was wonderful with people and worked in sales throughout most of his life in the auto and insurance industries. Fay lived life to the fullest and most would agree that time spent with him was always surrounded by many laughs and lots of fun. In his earlier days, he loved boating on Fountain Lake, flying planes, playing pool, racing his 7-11stock car, his GTO, and many hunting and fishing trips with his family and friends. He loved music, reading, a good movie, playing golf, and appreciated a well-cooked meal. He would jump at the chance to play games of almost any sort. Most notable was his love of cribbage, which he taught and passed on to each of his children and grandchildren. But his greatest pride and biggest accomplishment, in his eyes, was always his family.

Fay is survived by his wife Sheilah; daughters Hilary Alberts, Laurie (Matt) Kelly, and Lindsey (Joey) Dengler; son Richard (Alyssa) Trow; his eight grandchildren Mackenzie (Mike) Begovac, Sydney (Troy) Alberts, Morgan & Madison Kelly, Sam & Addie Trow, and Andrew & Jackson Dengler; brother Tony (Karen) Trow; and sister Patty Trow, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, brother Walter Trow, and the family’s dog Shogun.

The family will greet friends from 4:00 to 6:00 pm on Sunday, February 20th at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 101 1st St NE, Kasson, MN. Funeral services will be held at the church on Monday, February 21st at 11:00 am with Fr. Benjamin I. Scott officiating. Following the service, a luncheon will be provided at the American Legion Kasson Post 333, 212 W. Main St, Kasson.

Dibble Funeral Home & Cremation Services-Kasson is handling arrangements.