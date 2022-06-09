Francis Charles “Chuck” Olsen died on May 8, 2022 after battling complications following vascular surgery. Chuck was born in San Francisco, CA on March 7, 1944, to Bernard Charles Olsen and Alice Elizabeth Olsen while his father was serving in the US Navy. The family later returned to Everett, MA, where Chuck grew up among extended family.

Chuck was pre-deceased by his parents and is survived by his children: Geoffrey Charles Olsen of Bend, OR, Katherine Olsen Smith and husband John, of Asheville, NC and Kristina Mhoon (Olsen) Roney and husband, Dean, of Lexington, VA. Survivors also include five grandchildren: Connor Smith, Abigail Smith, Aidan Roney, Evan Roney and Audra Roney, brothers Bernard Charles Olsen, Jr. and William Robert Olsen and many nieces and nephews. Also surviving are former wives, Deborah Wood Olsen of Asheville, NC and Myrna Mataya Olsen of Albuquerque, NM.

From an early age through college, Chuck was a gifted and award-winning baseball player. Injuries, sustained during his college playing days, marked the end of his career as a catcher. After earning his BA and MBA from Rollins College, Chuck worked in sales for a short time, and then chose to move to Rochester, MN to work in the real estate business as a Broker/owner of K & K Realty. He eventually established his own residential Real Estate appraisal practice, in Rochester, MN that was relocated to Albuquerque, NM in 1996. Chuck was always considered a leader and a mentor from school days throughout his life.

A Memorial Celebration is planned for 2:00 p.m. June 25, 2022, at French Funerals and Cremations at 7121 Wyoming Blvd N.E. Albuquerque, NM. All who wish to pay their respects are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Animal Humane of Albuquerque in Chuck’s memory.