Francis E. O’Brien

Francis Elwin O’Brien, 99, of rural Kasson passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Francis will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1904 North Mantorville Ave, Kasson, MN with Fr. Thomas Loomis officiating. Visitation be at the church from 4:00-7:00 pm on Friday, April 14 and one hour prior to the service on Saturday. The Rosary will be said at 6:30 pm on Friday. Burial will be in St. Margaret’s Cemetery in Mantorville.

Francis Elwin O’Brien was born at home in Dodge County, Minnesota on March 25, 1924. He was the fourth child of Charles and Martha (Larsen) O’Brien. He had four brothers and four sisters. He was graduated from Byron School in 1940. In October 1941, he went to the National Youth Administration Trade School taking up Machine Shop. In March 1942, he went to work as a machinist in the shipyards in Bremerton, Washington. On February 3, 1944 he enlisted in the U.S. Naval Service. He took his boot training in Farragut, Idaho and then in March 1944, he was shipped to the South Pacific and served on the battleship USS North Carolina BB55. He went through six major invasions; Guam, Saipan, Taiwan, Philippines, Iwo Jima, Okinawa and Japan. He was also in Tokyo Bay on September 2, 1945 for the surrender of the Japanese and the signing of the peace treaty ending World War II. He was honorably discharged on December 13, 1949 as a MM/2C-Machinist Mate 2nd Class.

On May 7, 1947 Francis was united in marriage to Eileen Rossman at St. John’s Catholic Church in Rochester by Fr. Louis O’Day. Francis and Eileen were married for 69 years. The couple farmed in the Byron and Kasson area. They had ten children.

Francis was a charter member of Christ the King Catholic Church in Byron and was very active in church affairs. He, along with his wife Eileen, said the Rosary before Mass for many years. He was a very dedicated farmer and in his very sparse free time, loved to play softball with his kids and go to old time dances and square dances.

Francis is survived by his loving children Kathleen (Leonard) Carlson of Big Lake, Rose (Loren) Nienow of Mesa, AZ, Frances Ann Thorpe of Stewartville, Bonnie (Stephen) Kalmes of Rollingstone, Teresa (Randy) Ness of Kasson, Thomas O’Brien of Rochester, Patrick (Emma) O’Brien of Kasson, John (Lisa) O’Brien of Rochester and Mary (Ronald) Whiteaker of Kasson; 22 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren; brother Bernard O’Brien of Byron; and sisters Evie Peterson of Dodge Center and Janice (Marvin) Deno of Kasson.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife Eileen; his son Timothy; great-granddaughter Katherine Gillis; his parents Martha and Charlie O’Brien; brothers Ivan O’Brien, Lester O’Brien and wife Amy (Goodman), Lawrence O’Brien and wife Doris (Goodman); sisters Marjorie Allen and husband John, Mavis Wright and husband Lyle, and brother-in-law Burton (Pete) Peterson.

What a remarkable son, brother, husband, father and grandfather. What a remarkable life. Blessed be his memory.