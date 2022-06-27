A longtime Rochester resident, Frank Klauda’s odyssey as a Hungarian immigrant fleeing a war-torn homeland shaped his life and gave him profound appreciation of what is easily taken for granted in America. He died June 23 at his home at age 97.

His experiences led him to say, with just a hint of his charming Hungarian accent, that he was the luckiest person in the world.

Born Aug. 4, 1924 in Vienna, Austria, Ferenc Paul Klauda grew up never knowing a younger brother, Vilmos, his only sibling, who died in infancy. His father, Ferenc Klauda, a trained musician, taught him how to play the flute, which blossomed into a lifelong appreciation of classical music. His mother, Anna Letenay, was the first to explain the word “America,’’ telling him in Hungarian, “When it is daylight here, the Americans are asleep, and when you sleep at night, the Americans are working.’’

At age 20, with a degree in electrical engineering, he left his parents’ home in Mosonmagyaróvár, Hungary, in the throes of World War II. He spent five uncertain and perilous months trying to resettle with fellow employees of the Philips Electronics Company.

On the afternoon of March 23, 1945, he endured a hellish three-hour Allied air assault in Austria. The ordeal, which he chronicled in a diary that later became part of his autobiography, provided perspective for the rest of his life when it came to dealing with adversity.

He found safety with American GIs who taught the impressionable young man his first English words and instilled the notion that with the gift of freedom comes responsibility.

In 1949, he left Germany on a ship with 300 other “displaced persons,’’ bound for New York with two dollars in his pocket and plans to take a job as a janitor at a Catholic women’s college in Davenport, Iowa.

When he arrived, the school’s nuns expected their new employee named “Ferenc Klauda’’ would be a woman. Using his education and experience, he helped teach math. Eventually he put his engineering degree to even better use at the Iowa-Illinois Electric Company.

A newspaper ad led to a job at IBM in Endicott, N.Y. In 1957, he relocated to a sprawling new plant on what was then the outskirts of Rochester, Minnesota.

In 1952, he had married Barbara Lee, whom he met in Davenport. His name by then was Frank but to her he was Franz. Together they raised seven children, helping all of them to graduate from college. Barb was the Democrat and the writer, he the Republican and engineer, and through it all, they were golfing and cross-country skiing partners until she died of cancer in 1985.

He retired from IBM in 1982 and started an even longer career as a gemologist, expanding his already-large circle of Rochester-area friends.

In 1999, he married Betty Rian, a church and family friend. Together they spent many winters with longtime and new friends in Arizona. Their later-in-life companionship lasted 19 joyful years until Betty’s death in 2018.

Through Betty’s volunteer work, Frank branched into a third career as a volunteer “greeter’’ at the Mayo Clinic, offering helpful information to visitors and often making new friends. It capped a long career of service to Rochester, fulfilling his belief in paying back a place he regarded as the best city in the world.

He chronicled his life in his autobiography, “Bike for the Body, Flute for the Soul,’’ self-publishing and distributing more than 400 copies to family, friends and others lucky enough to spend time with him. His book delivers a message – write down your story, leave a legacy for your descendants – that became his passion later in life.

He is survived by his children: Ann, Mary, Christine (Gerard Chelak), Paul (Rita Klauda), Katherine (Terry Lewis), Michael (Elizabeth Klauda) and Thomas (Sonja Klauda); grandchildren Kate, Joe and Anna Chelak; Kristen (David Taintor), Melissa (Dustin Winterland) and Nick Klauda; Justin (Mariane) Lewis and Jeremy (Haleh) Lewis; Emili and Elli Klauda, and Erica and Gavin Klauda; and great-grandchildren Sloane, Holden and Owen.

From Betty’s family, he is survived by Cherie (Ed) Daum, Mary (Tony) Crea, Jolene (Dan) Kennedy, Nancy (Tim) Kelley, Patti (Bill Vitali) Rian, Tom (Mary Jo) Rian and Steve Rian; 11 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

Through connections made from his daughter Mary’s travels, Frank had many friends in Tororo, Uganda, many who knew him as grandpa and great-grandpa.

Services will be July 19, 2022 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Rochester. Visitation at 10 a.m., funeral mass at 11 a.m.

Our family extends its deep appreciation to tremendous Madonna Towers staff and Mayo Clinic Hospice care providers.

Memorials preferred to the Congregation of the Humility of Mary in Davenport, Iowa, whose compassionate and generous sisters helped Frank Klauda attain his American dream.