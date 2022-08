Jan. 14, 1975 - July 22, 2022

NEW CASTLE, Okla. - Frank Ranc, 47, West Concord, Minn., died Friday, July 22, in New Castle.

Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m., Monday, Aug. 15, at Hindt Funeral Home in Spring Valley, Minn. Pastor Kris Ferkin will officiate. Burial will be in Spring Valley Cemetery.

Arrangements by Hindt Funeral Home.