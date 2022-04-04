Franklin C. Folkert

Franklin Carl Folkert, 91, of Plainview, MN died Saturday April 2, 2022 at Green Prairie Rehabilitation Center, surrounded by family.

He was born in Millville, MN on November 26, 1930 to Arthur Sr and Elsie (Polikowsky) Folkert, on the family farm near Bremen, MN. He became a child of God through the Word and waters of baptism on December 14, 1930 at his home and was confirmed in that saving faith on June 24, 1945 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Bremen, MN.

In 1953 Franklin enlisted in the US Army during the Korean War and served at Fort Richardson, Anchorage, AK as a mechanic and honorably discharged in 1955. He worked at the Pure Oil Service Station in Plainview, and in 1960 he started employment at IBM Rochester as a lab technician. He retired in 1990. In his retirement, he worked for a local farm doing barn chores and field work, which he said was the best job he ever had.

On May 18, 1956 Franklin married Elaine Timm at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Plainview, MN. Together they raised 3 children. They were proud to celebrate 65 years of marriage. Franklin enjoyed woodworking, carving, gardening and fishing.

Franklin’s faith and love for Christ led him to serve his church on various boards: Men’s Club, Lutheran Laymen’s League, and Orphan Grain Train, attending numerous national and district church conventions. His love of community led him to serve many years on the Plainview Public School Board and Elder Network.

Franklin cherished his time with family and friends. He is survived by David (Julie) Folkert of Rochester, Douglas (Patty Young) Folkert of Phoenix, AZ, Donna (Lee) Peterson of Plainview, grandchildren Ethan (Alysha) Folkert of Rochester and Adam Peterson of Minneapolis, great grandson Gunner Folkert and brother Arthur Jr (Arlene) of Rochester.

He is preceded in death by his wife, parents and sister Darlene Wentworth.

Funeral service will be held Friday April 8, 2022 at 11:00 am at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Plainview with Pastor Phil Augustine officiating. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Plainview with military honors.

Visitation will be Thursday April 7, 2022 from 4-7pm at Schad and Zabel Funeral Home in Plainview and 1 hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorials suggested to Immanuel Lutheran Church and School, Lutheran Hour Ministries, and Orphan Grain Train.

Schad and Zabel Funeral Home in Plainview is assisting the family with arrangements.

The family would like to thank Pastor Phil Augustine, Green Prairie Rehabilitation Center and Mayo Hospice for the care he received, and the American Legion Honor Guard.

