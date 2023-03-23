Franklin “Frankie” Goertz

Franklin J. “Frankie” Goertz, 83, of Rochester, MN, died Tuesday, March 22, 2023, at St Marys Hospital in Rochester, MN.

Frankie was born January 12, 1940, two minutes apart from his identical twin brother Johnny to John and Margaret (Brown) Goertz in Mountain Lake, MN.

Frankie enjoyed watching professional wrestling, Nascar and watching his grandkids grow up.

Frankie worked at TCS in Rochester, MN for 42 years before his retirement.

Survivors include his wife Judy, his children Robbin (Chris), Rodney (Jennifer), Jodi (Patrick) and Kyle (Tricia); and seven grandchildren Bailey, Jacob, Zachary, Joshua, Sophie, Jackson and Maxwell.

He was preceded in death by his parents John and Margaret Goertz, his sister Ann Prokes, and his brothers David Goertz and Johnny Goertz.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 27, 2023 in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home with Pastor Koglin officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Monday at 10:00 am. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Gardens in Rochester.

Frankie’s favorite attire was blue jeans and a button-down shirt. Please feel free to dress in honor of him.

