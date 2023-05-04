Fred Ableitner

Mr. Frederick Ableitner, age 96, of Rochester, MN, went home to the arms of Jesus on April 29, 2023 at Season’s Hospice House in Rochester, MN.

Frederick Melvin Ableitner was born the son of Frederick & Pearl (Berg) Ableitner on March 25, 1927 in Hammond, MN. He graduated from Rochester High School in 1945. He worked as a grocery salesman for Gamble-Robinson from 1948-50 and was in the U.S. Army from 1950-1952.

He married Patricia Ann Eggers on June 10, 1951, in Hammond, MN. They were married for 65 years. They immediately moved to Colorado Springs, CO, where their daughter, Linda Darlene, was born. Later, they had two more children: Christopher Mark and Damon Tracy. Fred received an honorable discharge from the Army in 1952. The family then moved to Rochester,MN.

Fred worked full-time at the Rochester Post Office from 1953 to 1983 and part-time at Mayo Clinic from 1958 - 1987. He joined Mayo as technician in the Endocrine Laboratories working under Dr. Alexander Albert. In 1976, he transferred to a position as a clerk in the X-ray Department at the Harwick Building. In 1987, after Fred retired from the Post Office, he joined Mayo Clinic full-time in Security, where he retired as Chief of Security in 1992.

Fred & Pat enjoyed camping trips with their children growing up. They had a favorite trip to South Dakota and Wyoming and many fun camping memories were made close to home at Whitewater State Park in MN. The family enjoyed swimming and playing cards and board games.

After Fred’s retirement from Mayo, he and his wife enjoyed traveling around the world. Some of their favorite vacations included trips to Kenya; Australia & New Zealand (twice); China; European river cruise; a cross Canada train tour; and a 3 week South American cruise. They also enjoyed traveling within the United States with cruises to Hawaii and Alaska. Their very favorite spot, however, was Bonita Beach in Florida where they spent time every summer for at least 35 years. Often, other family members would join them and their daughter Linda and granddaughter Jessica were fortunate enough to join them for many of those years. They loved collecting seashells along the beach and in the Gulf and swimming. Fred spent many long hours cleaning seashells for Pat, Linda & Jessica to make decorations. This was his favorite pastime in Florida.

At home, Fred loved gardening and working in his yard. He even decorated his yard and flower beds with hundreds of Florida seashells. He also loved clocks and he had 3 grandfather clocks, many wall and mantle clocks and he also enjoyed dozens of miniature clocks.

Fred was especially grateful to have donated the most pints of blood to the Mayo Clinic. Fred tied the record in the Guinness Book of World Records with one other having donated 217 pints of blood in over 30 consecutive years. There is a plaque dedicated to him in the Blood Bank at Mayo Clinic.

Fred was also very active in his church, Evangel United Methodist Church. He was raised in the church with his Mother being a Sunday School teacher and the church pianist, and his Dad also being a teacher and leader in the church. Fred was a leader and usher in his church, but more than that, he was a man of God and an exemplary model of living a Christ-centered life who would and did do anything for anybody. He never spoke an unkind word. He never tired of doing good for others which including taking care of all of his relatives who preceded him in death. Everyone who knew Fred knew where to find him on a Sunday morning. He never missed a church service until He went into the hospital.

Fred was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia, his grandparents, parents, his only brother, Dale, his two “sisters” Grace and Fern, and other aunts, uncles and cousins. He is survived by his daughter, Linda, his two sons Christopher (Janet) and Damon (Lanae), 6 grand children: Dominick, Jessica, Jerret, Eric, Amber, Brian; 6 great-grandchildren: Joel, Eric, Gabrielle, Chelsee, Frederick & Ruby; 4 great-great- grandchildren; his sister-in-law Janice, cousins, church family and friends.

Fred very selflessly donated his body to Mayo Clinic. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday June 12th at 11:00 am at Evangel United Methodist Church. Friends and family are welcome.