Fred Eugene Schmidt, 86, of Rochester, MN died at Cottagewood Senior Communities on May 11, 2022.

Fred was born in Spring Valley, MN on July 3, 1935 to Harvey and Myra (Baker) Schmidt. He attended grade school in Spring Valley and rural Rochester. He graduated from Rochester High School in 1953. He proudly served 3 years in the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division. He was a Parachute Rigger in Alaska for 18 months. He worked at IBM for 20 years. Fred then went into farming, land development, and home building. He developed many subdivisions in and around Rochester including Bandel Hills, Golfview Estates, Eastwood Hills, Emerald Hills, Hundred Acre Woods, Colonial Oaks, Hilltop Oaks, and many others.

Fred married the love of his life, Darlene Kohrs, in 1959 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Lake City, MN. They bought their farm in 1966 and still own it and many more acres of farmland in Olmsted County today. Fred was very blessed with good health and wealth, loved his family and his church, and shared his wealth with both. He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s at age 80, which although decreased his mobility, did not decrease his creativity.

He is survived by wife, Darlene; 2 sons, Douglas (Linda) of Mantorville, and William “Bill” (Tammy) of Rochester; 8 grandchildren Joseph (Amy) Schmidt, Holly Schmidt, Suzy (Chris) Malan, Kelsey (David) Oney, Kassidy Schmidt, Jacob (Amanda) Schmidt, Joshua (Melyssa) Schmidt, and Jonathan Schmidt, and 14 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his son, David; sister, Marilyn; and brother, Leon.

The visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 from 4:00pm until 7:00pm in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home (1119 11 ½ Street SE Rochester, MN 55904). The Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 11:00am at Ascension Lutheran Church (2207 11th Ave SE, Rochester, MN 55904) with luncheon to follow. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in the Marion Cemetery, Marion, MN.

Memorials are preferred to Ascension Lutheran Church Pre-school.

A special thank-you is extended to Cottagewood Sr. Communities and Heartland Hospice for their excellent care and support.

