After a protracted battle with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, Fred Edward Mayo died on December 29, 2022, in Winona, MN at age 78.

Fred was born on January 24, 1944, in Rochester, MN. His father, William H. Mayo; mother, Dorothy Mayo; and brother William C. Mayo, predeceased him.

He graduated from John Marshall High School in 1962 and shortly thereafter joined the US Air Force serving as an Airman First Class from 1963-1967 stationed in Torremolinos, Spain.

After leaving the Air Force he worked at KROC in Rochester, MN. From 1967-1969. He then moved to Winona, MN and was employed by Northwestern Bell, US West, Quest, and Century Link from 1969-2014. Fred was regarded far and wide for his exceptional technical knowledge and skill in Central Office maintenance and diagnostics.

Fred was also an avid fan of model trains and air shows. Since his retirement he enjoyed learning and practicing wood carving. Fred was a member of the CWA and of the American Legion Post 9.

Fred married Kathie Rataj in 1972. They had two daughters. Jessica, who was stillborn on November 19, 1979, and Rachael Lynn, born November 15, 1983, and died from complications from treatment for Hodgkin’s Lymphoma on March 1, 2003.

Tragically, Fred and Kathie were both diagnosed with terminal cancer. Kathie passed away on October 18, 2019.

He is survived by his sister-in-law, Patricia Rataj of Elgin, IL, his nephew, Ross Frawley of Chicago, IL, and his sister Marlene Auman of Coon Rapids, MN.

Fred requested to be cremated, and an interment service will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Winona, in the Spring, 2023.

In lieu of flowers please send a donation to your favorite Winona Charity.

