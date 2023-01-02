Frederick “Fred” C. Urch

Frederick Charles Urch, 58, of Owatonna, passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022. He was born on June 6, 1964, to loving parents Harvey and Evelyn (French) Urch. He joined brother Lowell and sisters Carol, Vicki, Barb, and Becky.

Fred graduated with the West Concord Cardinals Class of 1982. He attended Oak Hills Bible College and graduated from Winona State University. In the summers, he enjoyed working at Camp Courage and Camp Lebanon. Fred had long tenures at Wenger Corporation and Central Farm Service, where he took great joy in motivating and encouraging his team. Fred was united in marriage to Mary (McIver) Urch on June 16, 1990. Together, they raised their son Ted and daughter Tori. He walked countless golf courses watching Ted compete and cheered on years of Tori’s volleyball. Fred annually anticipated the adventure and challenge of Lake Superior hikes, Boundary Waters fishing, and Pine County hunting. He found great satisfaction in conquering the unknown with loved ones. Fred cherished campfires and conversations at the family cabin. He was a loving and devoted uncle to his nieces and nephews and their next generation. His faith in Jesus was his strength and foundation. The days of his life granted by our Savior will be remembered with sweet recollection by those who knew and loved him.

Fred is survived by his children Ted Urch of Rochester and Tori Urch of Minneapolis; sisters Carol (Richard) Hochreiter of Cherry Valley, CA, Vicki (Mark) Gustafson of West Concord, Barbara (Timothy) Byrne of Crystal, Rebecca (Loren) Montague of Pine City; sister-in-law Mavis Holden of Bemidji; many nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Harvey & Evelyn (French) Urch, brother Lowell Urch, and niece, Chelsea Montague.

Visitation will be at Michaelson Funeral Home in Owatonna on Saturday, January 7th, 2023 from 3PM to 5PM. Funeral service will be held on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at 3PM at Bethel Church with a visitation an hour prior to the service. Interment will be in the Concord Cemetery.