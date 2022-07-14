March 26, 1929 - July 13, 2022

SPRING VALLEY, Minn. - Frederick Mundfrom, 93, Spring Valley, Minn., died Wednesday, July 13, in Spring Valley.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday, July 18, at Hindt Funeral Home in Spring Valley. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 19, at St. Johns Lutheran Church in Wykoff, Minn. Pastor Michael Harman will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the church cemetery.

