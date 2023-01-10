Frederick R. White

Frederick Rescoe White was born November 19, 1940 in Morristown, MN. He died peacefully at his group home in Rochester, Minnesota on January 7, 2023 and is now healed and whole in the presence of God.

He is survived by five of his eleven siblings and a sister-in law: Betty White, Ione (Lloyd) Doerbaum, Jenny Delk, Ruth Ann (Karl) Pearson, Arvid (Shelly) White and Philip (Kathy) White. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Adelaide White, and siblings Arlene (Charles) Engler, Eleanor (Gilbert) Erdmann, Thelma (Louis) Derby, Jean (Ivan) Ludeman, Jerome White, and Elaine (Dale) Laun. And as he often said in later years, he “had so many nieces and nephews it was hard for him to remember all their names”. But he loved his large family and being with them brought him great joy.

Fred loved the Lord, making music (playing the piano and accordion by ear), creating artwork, sending letters, and roaming in his adopted hometown of Rochester. Over the years he was a part of several communities: Evangel United Methodist Church, ABC (Ability Building Community), REM River Bluffs, and of course, his favorite haunts -- Perkins, Burger King and Hunt’s Drug Store. Fred’s family is grateful for each of those places and the people he met there that contributed to his days. We are also deeply grateful to the Mayo Clinic for their care, provided with such dignity and compassion. It was a marvelous example of how an entire community enriches a life.

There will be a private burial held in Morristown, MN. A memorial gathering and lunch will be held on Friday, January 20, 2023 at 11:00am at Ranfranz and Vine Remembrance and Reception Center (5482 Royal Pl NW, Rochester).

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials go to Evangel United Methodist Church or ABC, both in Rochester.

