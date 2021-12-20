Frederick William Saack, 89 of Rochester, passed away peacefully at his home December 16, 2021 under the care of Mayo Hospice. Fred was born on August 30, 1932 in Waterville, MN to William and Margaret Saack. He grew up in Waterville and Austin MN and graduated from Austin High School in 1951. He served in the United States Air Force in Colorado, July 1951 to June 1953. Fred worked as a carpenter for the Kruse Company, as a realtor for Buy Rite Realty, manager of the Elks Club and ultimately as pool league/dart league director for D & R Vending, finalizing his career with D & R Vending as fork lift operator in the cheese warehouse retiring after 30 years. Fred married Michele Manthey February 25, 1995 in Maui, Hawaii.

Fred enjoyed trap shooting, golf, pool and darts. Fred was active in the Elks Lodge, Legion, Eagles Club, Lions Club and the Veterans Lodge.

Fred is survived by his wife, Michele and Daughters Cindy Buttshaw (Mark) and Susan Lewis, and many nieces and nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters and brother.

The service for Fred will be at Good Shepherd Church Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 11:00, visitation will start at 10:00 preceding the service. Due to COVID masks will be required. There will be limited seating due to COVID however, there is a youtube link on the Good Shepherd Luther Church website for viewing the service. www.goodshepherdchurch.net His remains will be interred in the Preston, MN State Veterans Cemetery at a later date.

There will be a celebration of life gathering at Charlie’s Eatery and Pub after the church service.

