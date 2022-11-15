Fredrick Carl Groth Jr. passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, November 13th, 2022.

Fredrick, better known to his family and friends as “Fred” or “Freddy,” was born on July 25th, 1939 to Fred and Gladys (Kirkeby) Groth. He grew up in Wanamingo and in his earlier years worked road construction, farm work, carpentry, at the telephone company and welding. On April 25th, 1964 Freddy was united in marriage to Phyllis Hinck. In 1970, they moved to their family farm in Zumbrota, MN. Freddy worked for Goodhue County Coop Electric Association for 35 years, serving in various roles including lineman and meter reading. Freddy retired in 2001. Freddy was a member of United Redeemer Lutheran Church, Rochester Racing Pigeon Club and the American Boer Goat Association. Freddy served for 20+ years on the Goodhue County Fair Board. Freddy and Phyllis raised and showed registered Appaloosa horses from 1976 to 1982. For over 50 years, Freddy raised and showed sheep. Freddy was honored in 2017 by the Minnesota State Fair Board for showing and exhibiting livestock for 50 years. Freddy will be fondly remembered for his playful sense of humor, his big grin and hearty laugh. He always had a story to share and was a stranger to no one. Freddy was very easy to be around, he was always friendly and helpful, he was not afraid to offer life advice regardless if feedback was being requested. Freddy served as a respected mentor for countless people of all ages through the years, sharing his expertise about livestock. He loved to help people learn, which is why he decided to donate his body to the Mayo Clinic for research.

Freddy is survived by his beloved wife, Phyllis of 58 years, his daughter Lori (Russ) Ryan, grandchildren Brianna (Jacob) Mulholland, Brittney Ryan, McKenzie (Ross) Tipcke, and Jenna Ryan. He is survived by one sister and two brothers and many nieces and nephews. Freddy is preceded in death by his son Steven, his parents, and his brother Julian.

A memorial service will be held at 11 am, Saturday November 19th at United Redeemer Lutheran Church, 560 W 3rd St, Zumbrota, MN 55992. Visitation will be held Friday, November 18th from 4-7pm at the church and 1 hour prior to the service, lunch to follow after the service.

