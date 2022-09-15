Gabriela (Gabi) Rose Hebl was born on April 1, 2006, in Guatemala, and was called home to dance with the angels after a tragic motor vehicle accident. Gabi passed away on September 13th, 2022, at St. Marys Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota surrounded by her loving family. Gabi’s parents and two older brothers officially welcomed her into their family on February 14th, 2007, but into their hearts much earlier than that. From the moment they received her first photo she became her dad’s “little princess.” Gabi’s family would often joke that her mom had to go to the other end of the world to find her special little girl, as their personalities were a perfect match. Her brothers loved her like only brothers can, giving her grief one minute and then participating in her choreographed Tik Toks or helping with yet another bedroom redesign project the next.

From early on it was clear Gabi would find her passion within the arts. As a little girl, she had a keen sense of fashion and would often stop her mother as they were shopping to point out an outfit or dress she needed to wear, even in the coldest of Minnesota winters. She loved art and music but found her true place of happiness in the dance studio. She dedicated countless hours perfecting her dance steps and was always excited (and willing) to show you her latest routine. Her incredible grace and beauty allowed her to shine on stage—and to watch her perform was to know what true passion looks like.

As she grew older, her personality only shown brighter. Gabi was the type of girl that would always smile and say “Hi” to anyone in the hallway, even if she didn’t know you particularly well. Her friends and classmates loved her and she was recently elected to her high school’s student council. Gabi was known as “everyone’s best friend” and volunteered in preschool classes where she joked that she “tutored nap time”. She had recently participated as a Magic counselor with Celebrate Me Week at Camp Patterson and called it the best week of her life. The experience was particularly important to her, as she believed it brought her closer to God.

Gabi will always be remembered for her big heart, bold personality, infectious smile and love of life. Her friends and family take comfort in her belief that “God is always good,” and that she is now dancing with the angels above.

Left here on earth missing her are her parents, James and Heather Hebl of Madison Lake; her brothers, Zachary Hebl (Prior Lake) and Matthew Hebl (Lakeville); her Grandparents, Russell and Mary Jo Hebl (Elysian) and Quinn and Jacque McDonald (Mankato); Great Grandmother, Elizabeth Gibson (Mankato); numerous uncles, aunts and cousins and her entire family at Dance Express and St. Clair High School.

Gabriela will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery on Monday, September 19th following her celebration of life at All Saints Catholic Church in Madison Lake at 10:00 a.m. A visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 18th at Northview - North Mankato Mortuary on Commerce Drive. There will be no visitation at the church on Monday.

Family and friends are encouraged to consider honoring Gabi’s life by making a donation to the Gabriela Hebl Scholarship Fund. Memorials can be sent to any Pioneer Bank or by using the following link:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/GabrielaHebl