Gail C. Kinsey

Gail (Hebig) Kinsey, 77, passed away on July 28, surrounded by loved ones. Gail was born in Lismore, MN to Ray and Alvina Hebig. Gail graduated valedictorian from St. Anthony High School and pursued a degree in Nursing from the College of St. Teresa in Winona, MN.

Gail dedicated her career to St. Mary’s Hospital. Professionally, she was admired by colleagues for her expertise, compassion, teamwork and leadership which was demonstrated in all of the Nursing positions she held. Never faltering from her desire to help others, Gail continued to volunteer at St. Mary’s after her retirement.

Gail’s greatest pride and joy were her daughters and grandchildren; each of them sharing their own unique bond with Mom or GG (Grandma Gail). Hiking the trails of the North Shore with Terry, gardening and enjoying a glass of wine on the patio were a few of her favorite things.

Gail is survived by her loving husband, Terry Campbell; her daughters Laurel (Mark) Bot and Emily (Brad) Anderson, grandchildren Riley and Carter Bot and Bryce and Ellie Anderson; sister Elayne Gunnare, brothers Terry Hebig and Tom (Margie) Hebig, numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Details regarding a celebration of life will be shared at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to an organization of your choice which supports the conservation of nature. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Mayo Hospice for their unwavering compassion, guidance and support.