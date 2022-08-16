Gail Elizabeth Ohly was born on December 17, 1953 in Kansas City, Missouri to Thomas J. Angold and Rita K. Angold (Mulcahey). Gail met the love of her life (Paul Ohly) in 1968, and they married six years later in 1974. Gail and Paul were blessed with three children who, along with their grandchildren, were the joy of her life. The great work of Gail’s life was raising her children. Gail earned a Bachelor’s Degree from Winona State University in 1995 and dedicated many years to Ohly Law Office. She gave herself the title of “bookkeeper,” but those who worked with her understand that a title fails to encapsulate her many contributions.

Gail died on August 13, 2022 after a brief illness. She was constantly surrounded by family during the last weeks of her life. Gail was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Rita Angold, and her sister, Carol Andreason. Gail is survived by her husband, Paul Ohly; her children, Travis Ohly (Josie), Rachel Ohly (Dain) and Zachary Ohly (Danika); her eight grandchildren: Isabelle, Tristan, Lennon, Eleanor, Olive, Juniper, Charlotte and Harrison; and her brother, Jeff Angold (Leah).

A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 PM (Visitation at 1:00 PM) on August 19, 2022 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 1315 12th Ave NW, Rochester, MN 55901. Gail will be interred at Oakwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gail’s name to either of the following: Community Food Response:

https://www.communityfoodresponse.org/donate/ Ronald McDonald House https://www.rmhmn.org/donate