Gail M. Keidl

Gail Marie (Myers) Keidl, 75, of Rochester, Minnesota, died Thursday July 27, 2023 at Madonna Towers Nursing Facility.

Gail was born August 8, 1947 in Escanaba, Michigan to Walter and Eva (Murray) Myers. She attended St. Mary’s School of Nursing and married the love of her life, Steven Keidl on June 14, 1969 at St. Pius X Church in Rochester, Minnesota. They made Rochester their home throughout their 54 years of marriage. She worked at St. Mary’s Hospital as an RN prior to staying home to run the household.

Gail enjoyed gardening, the annual library reading challenge and her book club, and sewing outfits of her own invention. She and Steven were founding members of Pax Christi Church in Rochester, Minnesota. Gail had a deep and abiding faith. She was active in the Women’s group and organized many craft bazaars, bake sales, bible studies, cookbooks, catering events, and the prayer garden. She always had an eager smile and a warm hug for friends and family.

She is survived by her husband Steven; daughter Jill Mickelson and sons Steve and Dan; grandchildren Eva and Sarah Mickelson; and brother Gary Myers. She was grateful for the care and companionship provided by the staff of Seasons Hospice.

A public funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. at Pax Christi Catholic Church on Friday August 4, 2023. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. preceding the service. The funeral service will be live-streamed.

Memorials are preferred to the Mayo Clinic’s Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Research Group (IRB #15-004618).

