Gail M Nichols, 71, of Rochester, MN, died Sunday, April 9, 2023 at St. Marys Hospital.

Gail was born June 13, 1951 in Lake City, MN to Joe and Bernice (Busch) Nichols. She graduated from high school in 1968, growing up in Lake City, and afterwards spending a significant amount of time in Southern Texas, where she attended Texas A&M University.

After graduation, Gail worked on oil rigs and in factories, she was a bartender, a waitress, she even milked rattlesnakes before having her only child, a son, and moving to Minnesota in the early 1980s. Her years in Rochester were spent raising her boy and making ends meet working at chemical plants and other jobs before following her dream of becoming a doctor and going back to school at a late age. She began her new path of learning as a pre-med in Rochester, spent some time at Winona State and then to the University of Minnesota in the Twin Cities, from which she’d eventually gain her MD in the early 2000s.

Unfortunately, her time as a doctor was cut short as she suffered a stroke months before her residency began, and since then has been back in Rochester, MN.

Gail was a quilter, a gifted pool player, a self-taught guitarista, an inspired Halloween-costume creator, a lifelong student, a loving sister, and brought a smile to the faces of all those she came across. She was driven, and fiercely independent as a single mother supporting her son through the years.

She is survived by her son Adam R Garcia of Los Angeles, her sisters Glenda and Gwen Nichols of Rochester and her brother Mark Nichols of Lake City, Minnesota. She is preceded in death by her brother Randall Nichols, and her sister Gloria Nichols.

The celebration of Gail’s life will be held from 5pm-9pm on Friday, June 9, 2023 at the Bleu Duck Event Space in Rochester, Minnesota. It will be a time to be with friends and family, and all those that her radiant life has touched. We’ll be telling stories, sharing in memories and laughter. Mark your calendars.

Rest peacefully, Gail. We’ll miss you.