Gale D. Erickson

Gale Duane Erickson, 86, of Rochester, MN, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Cottagewood Senior Communities.

Gale, along with his twin brother Gerald, was born July 29, 1936 on a farm near Mabel, MN to Alfred and Blanche (Erickson) Erickson. This hard working farm boy graduated from Mable High School in 1956. On June 1, 1958, he married Mary E. Thomas at Zumbro Lutheran Church in Rochester, MN. The couple lived in and raised their family in Rochester. Gale worked for IBM for 35 years, most of that time as a Scanning Electron Microscope Technician/Microscopist.

Gale loved his family and spending time with them, especially during the holidays. He really enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren participate in sports. His hobbies included woodworking, metal detecting, fishing and long drives with his children through “God’s Country” (Southeastern MN) in his 1965 Mustang. Gale also relished entering that Mustang in small town car shows. As a lifelong Vikings and Twins fan, Gale could often be found sitting in his recliner watching the game with Mary, both ready to provide feedback to any coach that might call the house looking for guidance.

Gale is survived by wife Mary Erickson; children, Rick (Cindy) Erickson of Morristown, MN; Jackie (Rick) Hemmer of Rochester, MN; Randy (Michelle) Erickson of Lake Elmo, MN; and Jodi (Darin) Luehrs of Champlin, MN; nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, his sister, Marilyn (Kermit) Nordheim of Decorah, IA; brother, Bob (Sheri) Erickson of Waukon, IA; as well as many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Adrian, his twin Gerald, Gerald’s wife Helen and a grandson Isaac Luehrs.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, November 6, 2022 in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home with Rev. Lester Horntvedt officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Stewartville, MN.

Memorials are preferred to Scheie Lutheran Church, Mabel, MN.

