Gareld Richard Bale, 87, of Byron, MN, died Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at home.

Gareld was born on June 13, 1935 in Salem Township to Donald and Anna Bale. He attended country school in Salem Township and eventually enlisted in the US Army National Guard. After the National Guard he returned home and began farming on the Bale Family Farm. On May 28, 1965 he married Mable Vicker and became an instant father to her two daughters, Sharon and Kandi. They later had one daughter, Marie Janet, who died shortly after her birth and one son, Michael.

Gareld loved farming and spending time on his family farm. He especially loved spending time on his John Deere tractors and lawn mowers. Some of his greatest pastimes were playing fast pitch softball, going to the casino, and fishing. One of his proudest accomplishments was playing softball in the “A” league where he was “a darn good” pitcher.

His greatest passion of all was hunting. Every fall you could find Gareld sitting next to a tree, or in his later years, sitting in his renovated deer shack. Late in life, he never would find a buck big enough for his standards, but with some convincing he shot his last deer at the age of 85. Gareld could spend hours talking to anyone about all of his hunting stories and experiences. He especially enjoyed sharing the day’s hunting adventures each night in the fall when he and his grandson got home from the woods.

He is survived by his son Mike (Kelly) of Byron and their children Jordan and Karley; a stepdaughter Sharon Tix of Racine, and her children Jonathon, Nick, and Ginger; son in law Jim Lockhart of Cannon Falls and his children Jamey and Jeremiah. He is also survived by great-grandchildren Tevin, Logan, McKenzie, Lauryn, Alexis, Alex, Lizzy, and Kayden.

Preceded in death by his infant daughter, stepdaughter Kandi Lockhart, brothers Robert Bale and Kenneth Bale, sister Marion Bateman, and his parents Donald and Anna.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 17, 2023 at East St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Rock Dell. A visitation will take place one hour before the service.

