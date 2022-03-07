Garret “Gary” Fallon

Garret “Gary” Charles Fallon, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at the age of 89, on Tuesday, March 3, 2022.

Gary was born in Rochester, Minnesota. He enlisted in the Marines, and served as a Reconnaissance Gunnery Sergeant in G-2 intelligence, and a combat vet in the Korean conflict and Vietnam era. On Queen Elizabeth’s visit to Virginia in 1957, the Queen reviewed the honor guard upon arrival that represented each branch of the armed forces. Gary was one of the Marines present. After being offered a position in animation at Disney Studios and also with the California Highway Patrol, he chose his career at IBM as a Systems Analyst Programmer.

Gary was a compassionate, kind and caring man who would be there for people when they needed help. He had a unique ability to communicate with birds and squirrels, as they would come and eat out of his hands. Gary was a semi-pro hockey player, and was offered a pro hockey position, but had to refuse, as he was shipping out to Korea in two weeks.

Gary was a connoisseur of ice cream and other sweet delights. His continuing enemy was household fixer- upper projects that he would combat with colorful language. He enjoyed journeys to different destinations, but didn’t relish the planning of the trips.

Waiting for Gary at the Pearly Gates are: Parents William Leo and Julia Marguerite Fallon, Son Michael Andrew Fallon, Best Friend Skooty, and others. He’s survived by loving Wife Patricia “Pat” of 56 years, Children- Debra Fallon Spooner, Tim Fallon, Erin Fallon-Coursey (Scott), and Grandchildren- Brent Spooner, Kean Fallon, Sean Spooner, Kaylan Fallon, Eva Coursey, Kellen Fallon.

The Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00am Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Pax Christi Catholic Church, 4235 8th Ave NW, Rochester, MN 55901, with the Rev. John Sauer officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at church. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Boys and Girls Club, (507) 287-2300 and Camp Companion, (507) 951-7801.

Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com.