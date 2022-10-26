Gary “Bohunk” Ptacek, age 68 of Spring Valley, Minnesota lost his battle with cancer on October 14th, 2022 at home on his family’s farm surrounded by loved ones. He is survived in death by his sweetheart Michele Nagele; children: Jesse (Raychel) Ptacek, Abby (Jak) Fessenden; grandchildren: Olivia, Milly, Teddy, Nelson, and Sameen; mother: Millie Ptacek; siblings: Kathy Ruesink, Greg Ptacek, Tony (Marcia) Ptacek, Debbie (Jon) Dahl, Rick (Kim) Ptacek, Kirk (Marty) Ptacek, Mike (Rhonda) Ptacek, Theresa (Bruce) Turner, Tommy Ptacek, Darla (Jeff) Bernard, and Jeff Ptacek. He is preceded in death by his father Joe Ptacek. Gary was a man of few words. He was a simple, loving, humble and sometimes “wild” farm boy. Defining Gary is done best with this phrase: “why did it break and how does it work? He was an industrious and diligent man; a self- made genius with true grit. He was known throughout the area as a man who could fix or repair anything. Gary did it with what he had to work with, even if that meant he had to create or invent a tool in the moment. Everything he did, had to be his way or it wasn’t good enough! And man did he love those grandchildren. They don’t make them like ‘ol Bohunk anymore. He will be missed by many. Drive fast and take chances Bohunk! In lieu of flowers, condolences may be sent to 632 Lyndale Ave, Spring Valley, MN 55975.