Wednesday, October 26

Gary “Bohunk” Ptacek

63569b0b93b8a207b118d5d6.jpg
Published October 26, 2022 03:18 PM
Gary “Bohunk” Ptacek, age 68 of Spring Valley,  Minnesota lost his battle with cancer on October 14th,  2022 at home on his family’s farm surrounded by loved  ones.  He is survived in death by his sweetheart Michele  Nagele; children: Jesse (Raychel) Ptacek, Abby (Jak)  Fessenden; grandchildren: Olivia, Milly, Teddy, Nelson,  and Sameen; mother: Millie Ptacek; siblings: Kathy  Ruesink, Greg Ptacek, Tony (Marcia) Ptacek, Debbie  (Jon) Dahl, Rick (Kim) Ptacek, Kirk (Marty) Ptacek,  Mike (Rhonda) Ptacek, Theresa (Bruce) Turner, Tommy  Ptacek, Darla (Jeff) Bernard, and Jeff Ptacek. He is  preceded in death by his father Joe Ptacek.  Gary was a  man of few words. He was a simple, loving, humble and  sometimes “wild” farm boy. Defining Gary is done best  with this phrase: “why did it break and how does it  work? He was an industrious and diligent man; a self- made genius with true grit. He was known throughout  the area as a man who could fix or repair anything. Gary  did it with what he had to work with, even if that meant  he had to create or invent a tool in the moment.  Everything he did, had to be his way or it wasn’t good  enough! And man did he love those grandchildren. They  don’t make them like ‘ol Bohunk anymore. He will be  missed by many. Drive fast and take chances Bohunk!  In  lieu of flowers, condolences may be sent to 632 Lyndale  Ave, Spring Valley, MN 55975.

