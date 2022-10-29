Gary D. Schoenfelder

Gary Donald Schoenfelder, 74, of Rochester, MN, passed away peacefully at St. Marys Hospital Thursday, October 27th, 2022.

A lifelong resident of Rochester, Gary was born December 18, 1947, to Elizabeth (Simmons) and Donald Schoenfelder. He graduated from Lourdes High School in 1966 and upon graduation joined the United States Marine Corps. Gary was a proud U.S Marine serving from 1966-1970 which included 2 tours in Vietnam and fighting in the battle of Khe Sanh.

As a United States Marine, Gary earned various medals for service and honor and achieved the ranking of Sergeant upon his honorable discharge in 1970.

In 1970, Gary married Jana (Murphy) Schoenfelder and together they had 2 children. They were later divorced. In 1983 Gary married Dorothy (Bork) Schoenfelder, they were later divorced. In 2004, Gary met his wife, Sharon (Spinks) Schoenfelder, they were joined in marriage on February 18th, 2021.

Gary worked as a salesman for Rochester Maintenance Supply, which was later purchased by Dalco. A lifetime salesman, Gary was consistently recognized as one of Dalco’s top salesmen throughout his career earning him the nickname ‘Top Mop’.

Gary had many hobbies throughout his life. He was an avid fisherman, and enjoyed hunting, golfing, photography, and riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. He was on the board of directors at the American Legion Post 92 and was a proud, dedicated member of the Honor Guard.

Gary is survived by his wife, Sharon Schoenfelder of Rochester, MN; children, Karianne (Jake) Johnson of Clarion, IA, and Chad (Nicole) Schoenfelder of Rochester, MN; brother, Greg (Gwen) Schoenfelder of Rochester, MN; sister-in-law, Pat Schoenfelder of Imperial, NE, stepfather, Arnold Thompson of Rochester, MN; grandchildren, Kayleen, Connor, and Meleah Johnson, William and Cole Savick, Ryland (RJ) Schoenfelder, and Braeden (Trinity) Spinks; nieces, Megan Schoenfelder and Jamie Schoenfelder (fiancé’ Brian Wood); and great niece, Myklin Schoenfelder.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Michael and Frankie, his stepson Doyle Spinks, and grandson Alec Lawson.

Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 pm Thursday, November 3rd in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home with Fr Tom Loomis officiating. Visitation will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 pm prior to the service on Thursday, in River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home. Interment of ashes will be held Friday, November 4th at 1:00 pm at the Minnesota State Veteran Cemetery, Preston, MN. All are welcome to attend.

Our family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of exceptional doctors and nurses that cared for Gary during his illness and passing at Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Mary’s campus. We will be forever grateful for the outstanding care, kindness, and compassion you provided for Gary and our family every single day.

Memorials are preferred to the Honor Guard at American Legion Post 92.

